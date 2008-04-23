Nosso cérebro pode melhorar

Na edição nova da Wired: “6 Intelligence Myths Exposed“. Faz parte da matéria de capa da revista, um especial sobre “como melhorar o desempenho do cérebro”, disponível na web neste link aqui. O destaque do editor: “Face it: Your IQ is basically hardwired. Still, there are lots of ways to get smarter — to max out your so-called functional intelligence. Think of it as a software upgrade. Our guide to better brainpower shows you how to boost your memory, sharpen your concentration skills, and even pop the right combination of drugs and supplements. Start download now.”

