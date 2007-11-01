Nos arquivos do cérebro

Uma ótima matéria da National Geographic sobre memória como sugestão de leitura. O autor procurou várias pessoas com algum tipo de anomalia relacionada ao tema: um personagem consegue relembrar com detalhes dias inteiros, mesmo anos depois dos acontecimentos; outro não consegue lembrar de nada, nem do momento imediatamente anterior. A reportagem apresenta uma tese interessante, resumida neste parágrafo: “But over the past millennium, many of us have undergone a profound shift. We’ve gradually replaced our internal memory with what psychologists refer to as external memory, a vast superstructure of technological crutches that we’ve invented so that we don’t have to store information in our brains. We’ve gone, you might say, from remembering everything to remembering awfully little. We have photographs to record our experiences, calendars to keep track of our schedules, books (and now the Internet) to store our collective knowledge, and Post-it notes for our scribbles. What have the implications of this outsourcing of memory been for ourselves and for our society? Has something been lost?”.

PS: Depois de escrever este post vi que a edição brasileira da revista publicou o mesmo texto. Leia aqui a versão em português.

