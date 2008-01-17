Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Narciso acha feio o que não é espelho

Ricardo Lombardi

17 Janeiro 2008 | 09h50

Boa pauta publicada pelo New York Times de hoje: “

Documento

  • Generation Me vs. You Revisited“. Vale olhar. Um trecho: “Conventional wisdom, supported by academic studies using the Narcissistic Personality Inventory, maintains that today’s young people (…) are more narcissistic than their predecessors. (…) A study released last year by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press dubbed Americans age 18 to 25 as the “Look at Me” generation and reported that this group said that their top goals were fortune and fame.” E no Brasil, como é que fica? Se quiser se aprofundar ou pegar os contatos dos pesquisadores, clique aqui e veja a íntegra do trabalho (em PDF).

Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade