Narciso acha feio o que não é espelho
Ricardo Lombardi
17 Janeiro 2008 | 09h50
Boa pauta publicada pelo New York Times de hoje: “
Documento
Generation Me vs. You Revisited“. Vale olhar. Um trecho: “Conventional wisdom, supported by academic studies using the Narcissistic Personality Inventory, maintains that today’s young people (…) are more narcissistic than their predecessors. (…) A study released last year by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press dubbed Americans age 18 to 25 as the “Look at Me” generation and reported that this group said that their top goals were fortune and fame.” E no Brasil, como é que fica? Se quiser se aprofundar ou pegar os contatos dos pesquisadores, clique aqui e veja a íntegra do trabalho (em PDF).