Na dúvida? Chame a "personal decider"

Deste ofício eu nunca tinha ouvido falar: “personal decider”. Genial. Um trecho da matéria que eu pesquei no Times de Nova York: “Looking for someone to curate your life? Need a personal concierge whose expertise is not picking up dry-cleaning but helping chose your wardrobe, your tastes, your friends? Ms. Storr calls herself a personal manager, but her duties go far beyond that. Her clients, all of them men, pay monthly fees of $4,000 to $10,000 to have her be their personal decider in nearly all things lifestyle-related.” Leia aqui. Nasce uma profissão. Eu poderia fazer isso.

