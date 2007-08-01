Na blogosfera literária

Sugestão de leitura: o texto “Lost in the Blogosphere: Why literary blogging won’t save our literary culture”, publicado na seção “Ideas”, do Boston Globe. Esse assunto – a disputa entre blogueiros e a mídia tradicional – continua rendendo. Os jornais deveriam começar a cobrir. Um trecho do artigo de Sven Birkerts: “The implicit immediacy and ephemerality of “post” and “update,” the deeply embedded assumption of referentiality (linkage being part of the point of blogging), not to mention a new of-the-moment ethos among so many of the bloggers (especially the younger ones) favors a less formal, less linear, and essentially unedited mode of argument. While more traditional print-based standards are still in place on sites like Slate and the online offerings of numerous print magazines, many of the blogs venture a more idiosyncratic, off-the-cuff style, a kind of “I’ve been thinking . . .” approach. At some level it’s the difference between amateur and professional. What we gain in independence and freshness we lose in authority and accountability.”