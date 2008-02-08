Museu da notícia abre no dia 11 de abril

Os responsáveis pelo Newseum, o “museu da notícia” (foto), em Washington, anunciaram que a inauguração deve acontecer, finalmente, no dia 11 de abril, seis meses depois da data prevista. Custou US$ 450 milhões. Vale pautar os correspondentes. “That is when everything will be done,” disse Charles L. Overby, o “chief executive officer” do museu, para o Washington Post. “By everything Overby means the seven levels with 250,000 square feet of exhibition space, including 15 theaters, 14 galleries, two broadcast studios, 100 original videos and more than 130 interactive stations. Intertwined in that is a history of the media, from the start of printing to the digital age.” Leia matéria completa.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.