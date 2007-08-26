Minha vida é uma lista

Muito bacana esta matéria do New York Times de hoje, que tenta explicar, de um jeito original, a popularidade das “listas” do tipo “X coisas que preciso fazer antes de morrer”, etc, etc. Um trecho sobre elas: They are, proponents say, the perfect way for anxious time-crunched professionals to embark on spiritual quests in a productivity-obsessed age. The lists are results-oriented, quantifiable and relentlessly upbeat. If Aristotle were alive, he might envy the efficiency of a master list in which the messy search for meaning in life is boiled down to a simple grocery list: “get a tattoo,” “learn to surf.” Rende uma pauta, acho.