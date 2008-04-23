Menino ou menina? Veja a dieta da mãe

Saiu hoje no ótimo blog de saúde de Tara Parker-Pope, hospedado no New York Times: “How much a mother eats at the time of conception may influence whether she gives birth to a boy or a girl, a new report shows.The report, from researchers at Oxford and the University of Exeter in England, is said to be the first evidence that a child’s sex is associated with a mother’s diet (grifo meu). Although sex is genetically determined by whether sperm from the father supplies an X or Y chromosome, it appears that a mother’s body can favor the successful development of a male or female embryo.” Neste outro link, matéria do Guardian sobre o mesmo assunto.

