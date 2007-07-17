Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

Melhor não contar nada pra ninguém

Ricardo Lombardi

17 Julho 2007 | 06h35

Meninas que falam muito a respeito de seus problemas com amigos podem desenvolver ansiedade e depressão, diz a pesquisadora Amanda Rose, da University of Missouri-Columbia. Bacana essa pauta. O “press-release” está aqui, dá uma olhada. Um trecho: “When girls co-ruminate, they’re spending such a high percentage of their time dwelling on problems and concerns that it probably makes them feel sad and more hopeless about the problems because those problems are in the forefront of their minds. Those are symptoms of depression,” Rose said. “In terms of anxiety, co-ruminating likely makes them feel more worried about the problems, including about their consequences.”


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade