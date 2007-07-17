Melhor não contar nada pra ninguém

Meninas que falam muito a respeito de seus problemas com amigos podem desenvolver ansiedade e depressão, diz a pesquisadora Amanda Rose, da University of Missouri-Columbia. Bacana essa pauta. O “press-release” está aqui, dá uma olhada. Um trecho: “When girls co-ruminate, they’re spending such a high percentage of their time dwelling on problems and concerns that it probably makes them feel sad and more hopeless about the problems because those problems are in the forefront of their minds. Those are symptoms of depression,” Rose said. “In terms of anxiety, co-ruminating likely makes them feel more worried about the problems, including about their consequences.”

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.