"Me Translate Pretty One Day"

Li no TechCrunch que a Microsoft lançou, sem muito estardalhaço, o Windows Live Translator. Seria legal fazer um teste com todas as ferramentas de tradução disponíveis na internet: 0 Babel Fish e o Google Translate, por exemplo, são as outras que eu conheço. Aliás, um tradutor que funcionasse perfeitamente seria uma das invenções mais úteis do século.

PS: Em dezembro a Wired fez uma matéria sobre esse tema. Vale dar uma olhada. Um trecho: “Language translation is a tricky problem, not only for a piece of software but also for the human mind. A single word in one language, for example, may map into three or more in another. Carbonell likes to cite bank, with its utterly divergent uses for the place you keep your money, the edge of a river, and what an airplane might do”.

