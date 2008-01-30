Malhar retarda o envelhecimento

Pauta boa publicada pelo Washington Post
: “Exercise Could Slow Aging Of Body, Study Suggests
“. Bom, acho que todo mundo já sabia, mas os leitores sempre gostam quando cientistas assinam trabalhos como esse. O repórter reporta: “Physically active people have cells that look younger on a molecular level than those of couch potatoes, according to new research that offers a fundamental new clue into how exercise may help stave off aging. The study, involving more than 2,400 British twins, found for the first time that exercise appears to slow the shriveling of the protective tips on bundles of genes inside cells, perhaps keeping frailty at bay.” Continue malhando.
