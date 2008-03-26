Luta livre radical

O repórter Paul Watcher revela os bastidores da Felony Fights, segundo ele a mais radical luta no estilo “Ultimate Fighting” que existe. Não há regras, a maioria dos lutadores é de ex-presidiários, quem perde costuma sair bem machucado e tem gente ganhando dinheiro com toda essa violência. Neste link, a reportagem. Um trecho: “Felony Fights features bouts and techniques that would never be allowed in the U.F.C. or any other state-sanctioned event. Some fights include weapons. Others pit two fighters against one, and even two women versus a man. Practices that are banned in mixed martial arts — including biting and fish-hooking, the term for inserting a finger into an opponent’s mouth and tearing the cheek — are common.” Aqui, um exemplo de luta que eu pesquei no YouTube.

