Livros explicam os "barões da mídia" americana

Resenha na nova edição da New Yorker analisa lançamentos recentes que focam em homens poderosos da mídia americana. O texto trata dos livros “The Uncrowned King: The Sensational Rise of William Randolph Hearst“, de Kenneth Whyte; “Restless Genius: Barney Kilgore, The Wall Street Journal, and the Invention of Modern Journalism“, de Richard J. Tofel; “Inside Rupert’s Brain,” de Paul R. La Monica; e “The Man Who Owns the News: Inside the Secret World of Rupert Murdoch“, de Michael Wolff. No último parágrafo, o autor da matéria define os “donos de impérios de mídia” de um jeito interessante. Copio aqui, no original (os grifos são meus):

“Still, the owners of media empires seldom have direct access to the levers of state power. Indeed, all the qualities that make them appear menacing when they’re alive, and admirably larger than life when they’re dead, contribute to their ability to constitute a genuine Fourth Estate. A power-hungry media mogul is an independent social force—more independent, of course, when politicians he disapproves of are in power. That ought to count for something. And if, in the bargain, we get news, or entertainment, or even higher blood pressure from being infuriated, that’s another benefit. These days, we seem to be drifting toward the world that media reformers have dreamed about for half a century, where the press is made up entirely of small players. If we get there, we may find ourselves missing the dinosaurs who once roamed the earth.”