Lembra do Tospericagerja?

Bom artigo no Boston Globe que eu catei na seção “Idéias”: “And he shall be called… — How do you name someone you hardly know?“, sobre a tarefa de dar nomes aos bebês. Um trecho: “And people are severely judgmental about baby names. You may think a baby is ugly, but it must be a very ugly baby for anyone to mention, even behind its back, that it is less than adorable. But if the name comes out ugly – or trendy, or pompous, or silly, or any other of an endless list of flaws – it will be greeted with scorn.” Pode inspirar alguma pauta.

