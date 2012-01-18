Jovens apaixonados dividem tudo (inclusive a senha)

Boa pauta de comportamento publicada pelo New York Times: jovens, para expressar afeto, estão trocando senhas de e-mail, Facebook e outras contas com seus parceiros. Um trecho, no original:

“It has become fashionable for young people to express their affection for each other by sharing their passwords to e-mail, Facebook and other accounts. Boyfriends and girlfriends sometimes even create identical passwords, and let each other read their private e-mails and texts.

They say they know such digital entanglements are risky, because a souring relationship can lead to people using online secrets against each other. But that, they say, is part of what makes the symbolism of the shared password so powerful.”

Leia: “Young, in Love and Sharing Everything, Including a Password“.