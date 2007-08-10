Jornalismo sem jornalistas

“Journalism without journalists“. Um texto do ano passado da New Yorker, do meu baú, que acho apropriado colocar aqui. Ainda é muito atual e pode gerar reflexões sobre o assunto. “On the Internet, everybody is a millenarian. Internet journalism, according to those who produce manifestos on its behalf, represents a world-historical development—not so much because of the expressive power of the new medium as because of its accessibility to producers and consumers. That permits it to break the long-standing choke hold on public information and discussion that the traditional media—usually known, when this argument is made, as “gatekeepers” or “the priesthood”—have supposedly been able to maintain up to now