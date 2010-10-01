John Waters e a arte contemporânea

Em tempos de Bienal, é bom ouvir o cineasta John Waters dar uma opinião sobre arte contemporânea (acima). “Contemporary art’s job is to wreck whatever came before it. And from the very beginning after the Old Masters, from then on, each generation wrecked that. That something is pretty and beautiful is probably the worst thing that you could say today in contemporary art about something, unless it’s so pretty it’s nauseating.” A entrevista completa está neste link.

