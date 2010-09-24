John Cleese fala sobre criatividade

O ator John Cleese, um dos fundadores do Monty Python, deu uma palestra (acima) no Creativity World Forum, na Alemanha:

“We get our ideas from what I’m going to call for a moment our unconscious — the part of our mind that goes on working, for example, when we’re asleep. So what I’m saying is that if you get into the right mood, then your mode of thinking will become much more creative. But if you’re racing around all day, ticking things off a list, looking at your watch, making phone calls and generally just keeping all the balls in the air, you are not going to have any creative ideas.”

Dica do Paulo Araujo.