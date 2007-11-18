Jeff Bezos e o futuro da leitura

Jeff Bezos, da Amazon, quer reinventar o último dos produtos analógicos: o livro. A Newsweek colocou a história na capa da sua mais recente edição — e o assunto deve repercutir. Um trecho sobre a novidade: “This week Bezos is releasing the Amazon Kindle, an electronic device that he hopes will leapfrog over previous attempts at e-readers and become the turning point in a transformation toward Book 2.0. That’s shorthand for a revolution (already in progress) that will change the way readers read, writers write and publishers publish.” Leia a matéria “The Future of Reading“.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.