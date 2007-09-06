Japão: guerra contra o Google?

O Financial Times publicou uma matéria dizendo que os japoneses estão preocupados com o crescimento do Google. O primeiro parágrafo explica quase tudo: “Tokyo, alarmed by the global dominance of Google and other foreign internet services, is spearheading a project to try to seize the lead in new search technologies for electronic devices. The push has been sparked by concerns in Japan that the country’s pre-eminence in consumer electronics has faded and value in the technology industry is moving away from hardware”.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.