Janela indiscreta

O New York Times de hoje fez uma boa matéria sobre um edifício de apartamentos de Nova York (foto) cuja arquitetura não levou muito em conta a privacidade dos moradores. A repórter ouviu até um professor do MIT: “There is real confusion about intimacy and solitude,” said Professor Turkle, who for more than two decades has been studying computers and the people who love them. “Are we alone in these buildings, facing the anonymity of the city, or are we connected to the city? What do we show and what do we hide?”.

