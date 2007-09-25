Jack Keroauc revisitado

Outra boa matéria da New Yorker: Louis Menand revisita o movimento beat e o livro “Pé na Estrada”, de Jack Kerouac, em “Drive, He Wrote – What the Beats were about“. Muito boa esta observação: “The book is not about hipsters looking for kicks, or about subversives and nonconformists, rebels without a cause who point the way for the radicals of the nineteen-sixties. And the book is not an anti-intellectual celebration of spontaneity or an artifact of literary primitivism. It’s a sad and somewhat self-consciously lyrical story about loneliness, insecurity, and failure. It’s also a story about guys who want to be with other guys.”

