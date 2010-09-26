Inovação: reciclagem de ideias velhas

Sugestão de leitura: o ensaio “The Genius of the Tinkerer“, de Steve Johnson, publicado na edição de fim de semana do Wall Street Journal. É sobre inovação. A tese de Johnson, grosso modo, é a de que as novas grandes ideias frequentemente resultam mais da reciclagem e da combinação de ideias velhas do que de momentos de “eureka”. O texto é uma adaptação do novo livro de Johnson, “Where Good Ideas Come From: The Natural History of Innovation“, que será lançado nos Estados Unidos no dia 5 de outubro. Rende uma pauta para jornais e revistas. Abaixo, duas ideias que paracem comprovar a tese do autor:

Gutenberg press

The printing press is a classic combinatorial innovation. Each of its key elements—the movable type, the ink, the paper and the press itself—had been developed separately well before Johannes Gutenberg printed his first Bible in the 15th century. Movable type, for instance, had been independently conceived by a Chinese blacksmith named Pi Sheng four centuries earlier. The press itself was adapted from a screw press that was being used in Germany for the mass production of wine.

Air conditioning

AC counts as a rare instance of innovation through sheer individual insight. After summer heat waves in 1900 and 1901, the owners of a printing company asked the heating-systems specialist Buffalo Forge Co. for a way to make the air in its press rooms less humid. The project fell to a 25-year-old electrical engineer named Willis Carrier, who built a system that cooled the air to a temperature that would produce 55% humidity. His idea ultimately rearranged the social and political map of America