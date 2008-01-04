"Indiana Jones" na "Vanity Fair"

Um assunto óbvio que a Vanity Fair aproveita como ninguém: pegando como gancho o filme “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, a revista fez uma longa reportagem sobre George Lucas e Steven Spielberg. “Between them, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg have made 13 of the 100 top-grossing movies of all time. Yet they struggled for more than a decade with the upcoming fourth installment of their billion-dollar Indiana Jones franchise (…) Lucas, Spielberg, and their star, Harrison Ford, tell Jim Windolf about the long standoff over the plot, why critics and fans will be upset (grifo meu), and how they’ve updated Indy.” Vale a pena ler, já que o assunto é incontornável para jornais e revistas do mundo todo. O site traz também entrevistas com Lucas e Spielberg. PS: Aqui, um vídeo feito durante a sessão de fotos, comandada por Annie Leibovitz.

