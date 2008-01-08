Índia lança na quinta carro de US$ 2500

Tem mais sobre a Índia e carros. Na quinta-feira, uma empresa de lá, a Tata Motors, lançará o carro mais popular do mundo: custará apenas 2500 dólares. O New York Times de hoje publicou uma matéria sobre o assunto. Destaco um trecho: “Some analysts are predicting that just as the Japanese popularized kanban (just in time) and kaizen (continuous improvement), Indians could export a kind of “Gandhian engineering,” combining irreverence for conventional ways of thinking with a frugality born of scarcity. Or, as Indian auto executive Ashok K. Taneja describes the philosophy, “When I need silver, why am I investing in gold?”” Clique na imagem e veja um infográfico publicado pelo jornal.

