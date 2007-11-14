Ignorância seletiva

Este tema dá uma boa pauta: “Too Much Information? Ignore It“. A matéria foca em Timothy Ferriss, autor de “The 4-Hour Workweek”. Um trecho: “After reading Mr. Ferriss’s recent best seller, “The 4-Hour Workweek” (Crown), Jason Hoffman, a founder of Joyent, which designs Web-based software for small businesses, urged his employees to cut out the instant-messaging and swear off multitasking. From now on, he told them, severely restrict e-mail use and conduct business the old-fashioned way, by telephone”.

