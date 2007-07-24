Hospitais de luxo. Para gatos e cachorros.

Isso é coisa de país muito rico, claro: dois hospitais veterinários de Nova York disputam uma clientela disposta a gastar o que for preciso para cuidar de seus animais de estimação. O New York Times fez matéria: “Nowhere is the competition for deep-pocketed pet owners more apparent than at the city’s leading specialty hospitals. NYC Veterinary Specialists touts its $1.25 million dollar linear accelerator for radiation therapy and shows off a $750,000 M.R.I. and $350,000 CT scan machine. Across town, the Animal Medical Center says it is planning to install its own linear accelerator and upgrade its M.R.I. It trumpets its hemodialysis clinic for pets with kidney disease and a new $300,000 rehabilitation clinic with an underwater treadmill”. Na foto, cachorro faz uma espécie de terapia debaixo d’água no Animal Medical Center.

