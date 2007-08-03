Homem do ano

Alfred E. Neuman: “Quem, eu me preocupar?”. Vou comprar esta coleção, com certeza. “Absolutely MAD DVD Collection collects over 600 issues of MAD magazine, one of the classic humor magazines. Every issue is here, from 1952 to 2006 — 460 issues in all. It also includes most of the Special Editions: XL’s, Super Special and Color Classics. There’s even interviews with the many of the writers, Spy VS Spy animation video, Spy VS Sky Mountain Dew commercials and much more”.