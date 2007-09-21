Grandes entrevistas do século 20

O Guardian preparou edições especiais, que acompanham o jornal diário, com as “Great Interviews of the 20th Century”. “For two weeks, each day’s paper comes with a free booklet containing some of the most famous encounters in journalism history”, diz um comunicado do editor. Minhas favoritas: Truman Capote entrevistando Marlon Brando; David Sylvester entrevistando Francis Bacon; e Michel Mock entrevistando o escritor Scott Fitzgerald. Veja outras neste link.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.