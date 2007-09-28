Gisele Bündchen vende imóvel em NY

Está no Wall Street Journal de hoje, com direito a “bico de pena” da modelo: “Gisele Bündchen Puts Penthouse on Sale“. E, pelo visto, ela sabe fazer negócios: “Gisele Bündchen, one of the highest-paid models, placed her Manhattan penthouse on the market this week for $10.9 million, more than three times what she paid for it five years ago.” É um triplex com vista para o Rio Hudson; tem uma bela banheira externa. No link aí de cima dá pra pegar mais informações e ver duas fotos do “apê”.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.