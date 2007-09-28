Garrincha é lembrado no "Guardian"

O blog de esportes do Guardian lembrou de Garrincha. Indica dois vídeos do YouTube: um com vários lances do jogador do Botafogo e outro com a reportagem exibida pelo Jornal Nacional na ocasião da sua morte. O post original, com os links: 1) Time for another dribble down memory lane, this time with Garrincha opening his box of tricks. This is the man voted the second best player in Brazilian history after Pele and the eighth best of all time by Fifa. We’d like to see Cristiano Ronaldo do a stepover with a deformed spine, his right leg bent inwards and his left leg six centimetres shorter and curved outwards. I don’t think so. When you watch this you can see why he was sometimes called Alegria do Povo (“Joy of the People”). See how much he meant by watching his Diana-esque funeral in 1983.”

