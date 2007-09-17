Cultura
Games que fazem suar

Ricardo Lombardi

17 Setembro 2007 | 06h00

A Time mostra uma novidade nos Estados Unidos: escolas que usam videogames para fazer as crianças se exercitarem. “Some 2,000 schools in at least 35 states have begun to set up exergaming fitness centers with motion sensors and touch-sensitive floor mats to allow kids to control the action onscreen not just with their thumbs but also with their bodies. Do enough dancing or kung-fu kicks, and you just might get the same level of exercise as from chasing a soccer ball.”


