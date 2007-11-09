Filósofos bebem vinho

Um livro que renderia uma matéria: “Questions of Taste – The Philosophy of Wine“, editado por Barry C. Smith. Há três anos a University of London organizou um simpósio sobre “filosofia e vinho”. Um dos resultados foi a obra acima, uma coletânea de ensaios que examina as maneiras como refletimos e falamos sobre vinhos. “This collection of essays springs from a recent London congress of wine experts investigating what, if any, words might possibly convey the sensual experience of drinking wine. These disquisitions on the ways humans discriminate among similar bottlings, evaluate their experiences, and communicate those experiences to one another summon the very specialized lexicon of philosophical aesthetics.”, diz uma resenha da Amazon. Saúde. Aqui tem uma resenha do livro.

