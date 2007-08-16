Filosofia de Matrix

Para o Dr. Nick Bostrom, filósofo da Oxford University e diretor do Future of Humanity Institute, nós já podemos estar vivendo no universo de “Matrix”, o filme. Sugiro uma entrevista ping-pong com ele, urgente. Leia matéria de John Tierney: “This simulation would be similar to the one in “The Matrix,” in which most humans don’t realize that their lives and their world are just illusions created in their brains while their bodies are suspended in vats of liquid. But in Dr. Bostrom’s notion of reality, you wouldn’t even have a body made of flesh. Your brain would exist only as a network of computer circuits.”