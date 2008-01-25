Fez sexo oral e engravidou. Sério.

O título deste artigo que achei num site de notícias jurídicas me chamou a atenção: “When Oral Sex Results in a Pregnancy: Can Men Ever Escape Paternity Obligations?”. Ao ler a história, achei tudo ainda mais bizarro: “In a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Richard O. Phillips has alleged that about six years ago, he engaged in oral sex with her. Unbeknownst to Phillips, he says, his girlfriend, Sharon Irons, allegedly saved the resulting semen and used it to inseminate herself. A pregnancy resulted, Irons gave birth to a baby, and DNA tests proved Phillips to be the genetic father.” Incrível.

