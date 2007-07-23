"Fatal Femmes Fighting"

A mais recente edição da Time publicou uma matéria sobre uma novidade no mundo do esporte: mulheres resolveram montar sua própria liga de “ultimate fighting”. Não vi o assunto tratado por aqui e acho que vale correr atrás, já que a luta é muito mais violenta do que o boxe. A versão online traz uma ótima galeria de fotos. Um trecho da reportagem: “The women fighters are feral. ‘To be able to potentially break somebody’s arm is pretty cool for me,’ says Jessica Pene, an Orange County, Calif., makeup artist by day who won her recent Fatal Femmes bout. The raucous Femmes crowd, an eclectic, testosterone-heavy mix of bachelor-party drunks, white-collar MMA fans and even a few young girls, ooohed every choke hold and kick to the face. Says James Jackson, an aerospace worker and MMA fan: ‘They’re almost more brutal, more barbaric, than the guys’.”

