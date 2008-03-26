"Falácias olímpicas"

Muito boa a coluna de Anne Applebaum no Washington Post. Ela desmonta os argumentos dos patrocinadores (que devem estar fazendo incansáveis sessões de media training sobre o tema) e dos defensores da olimpíada na China. E termina o texto assim: “No one involved in the preparations for this year’s Olympics really believes that this is ‘only about the athletes,’ or that the Beijing Games will be an innocent display of sporting prowess, or that they bear no relation to Chinese politics. I don’t see why the rest of us should believe those things, either.” Leia aqui. (Foto, AP)

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.