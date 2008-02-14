Facão afiado no "NYT"

Esta é só para jornalistas ou para quem acompanha a mídia em geral: O New York Times planeja demitir 100 pessoas da redação. Leia matéria publicada pelo próprio jornal. “The Times has 1,332 newsroom employees (grifo meu), the largest number in its history; no other American newspaper has more than about 900. There were scattered buyouts and job eliminations in The Times’ newsroom in recent years, but the overall number continued to rise, largely because of the growth of its Internet operations.”

