Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
blogs
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

EUA monitoram viajantes

Ricardo Lombardi

23 Setembro 2007 | 20h08

Saiu no Washington Post de ontem, mas só consegui olhar o jornal hoje. Achei bem interessante; representa bem o espírito do nosso tempo. Quem também não tinha visto, vê aqui: “The U.S. government is collecting electronic records on the travel habits of millions of Americans who fly, drive or take cruises abroad, retaining data on the persons with whom they travel or plan to stay, the personal items they carry during their journeys, and even the books that travelers have carried, according to documents obtained by a group of civil liberties advocates and statements by government officials.” Leia a matéria completa.


Continuar lendo
Siga o Estadão

publicidade

publicidade