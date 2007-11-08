Encontro às escuras

Alguém podia testar o serviço do site CrazyBlindDate.com. Funciona em Nova York, San Francisco, Boston e Austin. Basicamente é isso: você marca encontro com pessoas sem ver fotos e sem trocar idéias antes. Totalmente no escuro. “Welcome to Crazy Blind Date! We like to keep things simple. That’s why on very short notice we can set you up on quick dates with total strangers at public places like bars and coffee shops. You’re not allowed to see their picture or even communicate. Choose your city to get started.”

