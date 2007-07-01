ENC: Leia este artigo que saiu…

O jornal The New York Times de hoje traz, na página de “Opinião”, um divertido texto de Nora Ephron. “Os Seis Estágios do E-Mail” parece ter sido escrito para todos aqueles que já se sentiram desencantados – e frustrados – ao olhar para uma caixa postal lotada de e-mails não respondidos. Alguém deveria publicar em português. Um trecho:

“I have a galloping case of attention deficit disorder because every time I start to write something, the e-mail icon starts bobbing up and down and I’m compelled to check whether anything good or interesting has arrived. It hasn’t. Still, it might, any second now. And yes it’s true — I can do in a few seconds with e-mail what would take much longer on the phone, but most of my messages are from people who don’t have my phone number and would never call me in the first place”.