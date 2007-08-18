Em busca do "hot spot" turístico

Como é que alguns destinos turísticos viram moda? Quem determina isso? Esta interessante matéria da edição de hoje do Wall Street Journal dá uma resposta. E diz que, depois de Vietnã, de São Paulo (?!) e da ilha de Vieques, a cidade de Sarande, na costa da Albânia, será o novo “lugar quente” do turismo mundial. É esperar pra ver. Boa pauta de negócios. Um trecho da reportagem de Candace Jackson: “Sarande’s shot at joining the ranks of travel’s trendy locales is the work of a little-known but highly influential executive at Crystal Cruises named John Stoll. His title is director of land operations, and his job is to scout out new — and often obscure — destinations. Albania, he says, has 90 miles of shoreline on the Ionian Sea, well-preserved Roman ruins — and the cachet of being a place most Americans have never visited.” Aqui, um mapa interativo com 10 lugares do mundo que podem fazer sucesso nos próximo anos, segundo o pessoal da indústria do turismo.