Eles não lêem, eles não sabem

Muito bom o texto “So Much For the Information Age“, publicado pelo The Chronicle. O ex-jornalista do Washington Post e hoje professor, Ted Gulp, diz que está surpreso com o pouco conhecimento que seus alunos têm do mundo. Ele escreve em primeira pessoa: “In recent years I have administered a dumbed-down quiz on current events and history early in each semester to get a sense of what my students know and don’t know. Initially I worried that its simplicity would insult them, but my fears were unfounded. The results have been, well, horrifying.” Mais adiante, uma conclusão: “My students simply do not read newspapers, online or otherwise, and many grew up in households that did not subscribe to a paper”. A coisa vai mal.

