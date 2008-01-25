E se o Google comprasse o "NY Times"?

Bem interessante — mas apenas para jornalistas e para seus patrões, acho — o artigo: “Might Google Buy the New York Times?“, publicado no Real Clear Markets. É uma especulação, claro. Começa assim: “In the last five years, the New York Times has declined in value by an astonishing 70 percent. There is no indication that things will get better any time soon. Indeed, as the specter of recession looms, there is every reason to believe that things will get worse. At some point here in the near future, the market capitalization of the New York Times will fall below $2 billion. At that point, a psychological floor will have collapsed and the company will be in play.

The company that has the most to gain from buying the New York Times is Google.”

