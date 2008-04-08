O Guardian publicou uma matéria boa para quem, às vezes, esquece que a morte é inevitável. É sobre o fotógrafo Walter Schels, que abre exposição em Londres amanhã. Walter já foi assunto da imprensa brasileira, mas quem não conhece o trabalho dele deve dar uma olhada. O título da matéria é “Life Before Death” e o destaque do editor é auto-explicativo: “German photographer Walter Schels was terrified of death, but felt compelled to take these extraordinary series of portraits of people before and on the day they died. His partner Beate Lakotta recorded the poignant and revealing interviews with the subjects in their final days. The couple tell Joanna Moorhead how facing death changed how they felt about dying – and living.” Os retratos das pessoas — antes e depois de mortas — estão neste link. Na foto, Edelgard Clavey, 67, em 2003.

