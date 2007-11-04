Cultura
Ricardo Lombardi
Ricardo Lombardi
Desculpe a poeira - Sugestões de leituras e outros achados
As informações e opiniões formadas neste blog são de responsabilidade única do autor.

E a moda vence o rock

Ricardo Lombardi

04 Novembro 2007 | 13h48

A grife John Varvatos vai abrir uma loja no lugar em que funcionava o clube CBGB, em Nova York. O Washington Post fez matéria divertida sobre o assunto. “But John Varvatos is hardly the worst fate that could befall rock’s most famous vacant space. True, there’s nothing punk about the company that owns Varvatos: the gigantic apparel maker VF Corp., which also owns Vans, Wrangler, Lee and other brands and which recently reported that it had sold $5.3 billion of merchandise in the first nine months of the year.”


