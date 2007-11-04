E a moda vence o rock

A grife John Varvatos vai abrir uma loja no lugar em que funcionava o clube CBGB, em Nova York. O Washington Post fez matéria divertida sobre o assunto. “But John Varvatos is hardly the worst fate that could befall rock’s most famous vacant space. True, there’s nothing punk about the company that owns Varvatos: the gigantic apparel maker VF Corp., which also owns Vans, Wrangler, Lee and other brands and which recently reported that it had sold $5.3 billion of merchandise in the first nine months of the year.”

