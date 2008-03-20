Domingo no parque na Holanda

Neste site de notícias sobre a Holanda, em inglês, um texto chamou a minha atenção. Segue um trecho: “The police’s National Diversity Expertise Centre (LECD) wants sex allowed in all public parks in the Netherlands. The police institute has advised the cities to follow the example of Amsterdam, De Telegraaf newspaper reported Friday. In Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, owners of dogs let off the leash can be fined, but sex will shortly be permitted. “Why should we try to maintain something that is actually impossible to maintain, which also causes little bother for others and for a certain group actually signifies much pleasure?” says Paul van Grieken, the responsible Alderman in the Oud-Zuid district of Amsterdam. Van Grieken confirmed that the plan to tolerate public sex in Vondelpark is part of a draft version of new rules of conduct for the city’s best-known park.” Leia a matéria completa.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.