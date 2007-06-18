Dois pauzinhos

No ano que vem o Brasil comemorará o centenário da imigração japonesa (para marcar a data oficialmente será realizada uma Semana Cultural Japonesa no Parque Anhembi, na semana do dia 18 de junho – data da chegada do primeiro navio imigrante japonês no Brasil, em 1908). Os jornais falarão bastante sobre o assunto, com pautas sobre artes marciais, o bairro da Liberdade e, claro, a gastronomia. Sobre este último assunto recomendo dois lançamentos recentes que podem inspirar ótimas matérias: The Zen of Fish – The Story of Sushi, From Samurai to Supermarket, de Trevor Corson (clique aqui para ir ao site oficial na editora Harper Collins) e The Sushi Economy – Globalization and the Making of a Modern Delicacy, de Sasha Issenberg (aqui, uma boa crítica publicada no Village Voice). Deixo um trecho do livro de Trevor Corson, do capítulo 9, sobre robôs que preparam sushis:

Like the robots that build cars in the factories of Toyota and Honda, sushi-making robots have become commonplace in Japan, laboring tirelessly behind the scenes at mass-market sushi establishments. In Europe, owners of conveyor-belt sushi restaurants have been known to install elaborate, stainless-steel sushi robots in plain view, where customers admire their high-tech wizardry. But in the U.S., sushi robots are a well-kept secret. Most restaurant owners keep them out of sight, and use them for takeout and delivery orders.

Toshi pressed a button on the GTO. Gears clicked and motors whirred. The GTO could crank out professional-grade rectangles of pressed sushi rice at speeds approaching 1,800 per hour. But it jammed. Toshi cursed.

“It’s not working!”