Depois do carro, o jeans para o tiozão

O Wall Street Journal informa que os fabricantes de calças jeans estão de olho no mercado de homens com mais de 40 anos. A reportagem diz que as vendas nessa faixa cresceram no último ano (ao contrário do que aconteceu entre os mais jovens) e por isso as grifes estão se adaptando para atrair esse perfil de consumidor, que muitas vezes se sente perdido entre tantos cortes e lavagens: “In an effort to appeal to the over-40 crowd, many jeans makers are trimming back the intimidating array of basic jeans choices that overwhelm some men. They’re taking edgy and fashion-forward shapes out of what they call their core lines to make it easier for older men to find comfortable jeans that don’t make them look like they’re trying to dress like a teenager.” Boa pauta.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.