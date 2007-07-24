Deixem as crianças em paz

O antropólogo americano David Lancy, professor da Utah State University, daria uma boa entrevista. Para ele, a idéia de que os adultos precisam brincar com os filhos é uma invenção do mundo contemporâneo. E a maioria da população do planeta parece concordar. Alguém poderia falar com Lancy e com alguns psicólogos sobre o tema. Dá um bom debate. O Boston Globe foi atrás: “American-style parent-child play is a distinct feature of wealthy developed countries – a recent byproduct of the pressure to get kids ready for the information-age economy, Lancy argues in a recent article in American Anthropologist, the field’s flagship journal in the United States. ‘Adults think it is silly to play with children’ in most cultures, says Lancy. (…) Play is a cultural universal, he concedes, “but adults aren’t part of the picture'”.

Newsletter Cultura Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.